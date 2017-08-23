How to Find Your Tile Tracker With Alexa or Google Home

Tile trackers are handy for finding your keys, wallet, or anything else you might lose. Normally, you need to use your phone to find your Tile, but if you have an Amazon Echo or any device that can use Google Assistant, you can find your stuff with a simple voice command.

How to Set Up and Use the Tile Alexa Skill

To find your Tile with an Echo, first you’ll need to enable the Alexa skill. Head to this page and enable the Tile Alexa skill.

Next, you’ll need to give Tile permission to access your address. Click Save Permissions to continue.

After this, click Link Account to connect your Tile account to the Alexa skill. You’ll need to make sure that popups from Amazon are allowed in order to sign in.

Sign into your Tile account.

Once your Tile account is linked, you can find your Tiles with the following voice commands:

“Alexa, ask Tile to find my phone.” This command will make your phone ring wherever it is.

"Alexa, ask Tile for the location of my keys." With this command, Alexa will give you the last known address of your stuff.

"Alexa, ask Tile to ring my keys." This will cause your Tile trackers themselves to ring. Note that your stuff will still need to be within range of your phone for this to work.

Sometimes this might not be helpful if your keys and your phone are separated. At that point, you’d need to wander around your home with the phone app opened anyway. However, it can be useful if you left your phone and keys in the same place, and it’s especially handy for finding your phone, since that’s always connected to the internet.

How to Link Tile to Google Home or Assistant

Setting up your Tile to work with Google Assistant is a little different. In order to set up the Tile app, you’ll need a phone or tablet with Google Assistant on it. This includes Android phones running 6.0 or higher, or an iPhone with the Google Assistant app installed.

To set it up, open Google Assistant and say “ask Tile to find my phone.” Google will tell you that your Tile account is not linked yet and give you a button to link it. Tap “Link Tile to Google.”

On the next screen, enter your Tile account credentials to link your two accounts.

Once your Tile account is linked to Google, you can use the same voice commands as you can with Alexa. You can now talk to Tile from any Google Assistant-capable device connected to your account, including Google Home.