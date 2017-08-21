How to Leave a Facebook Group

One of Facebook’s most annoying features is that any of your Friends can add you to a Facebook Group. I’ve had several acquaintances who are selling Herbalife or similar things add me to Groups promoting their dubious products. If the same thing happens to you or you just want to leave a Facebook Group because it’s no longer relevant to you, here’s how.

Head to the Group you want to leave and click or tap on where it says Joined. The process is similar on all platforms.

From the dropdown, select Leave Group.

You’ll be prompted to confirm that you actually want to leave. Click Leave Group again and you’ll be out.

If you want to make sure you can’t be added back in without your wishes, check the box that says Prevent Other Members From Adding You Back to This Group. This option is only available on the web, so you’ll probably want to do this on a computer rather than a phone or tablet.