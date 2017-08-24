How to Schedule Your Wi-Fi Connected Roomba For Daily Cleaning Jobs

Roombas may make it easier to vacuum your home, but they can be loud and get in the way. Fortunately, you can schedule them to run when you’re out of the house or when you’re asleep. Here’s how to set up a schedule for your Wi-Fi Connected Roomba.

To set up a schedule on your Roomba, open up the iRobot HOME app on your phone and tap the schedule button in the middle of the app along the bottom.

On this screen, you’ll see a toggle for each day of the week. You can schedule the Roomba to run up to once per day. Tap the time next to each day to set the time you want your Roomba to run. If there are any days you don’t want the Roomba to run at all, tap the toggle next to that day to turn it off.

From now on, the Roomba will run at the scheduled time. However, if you leave your Roomba unplugged and uncharged for a long period of time, its schedule may slip out of sync and run at the wrong time, so be sure to always keep your Roomba charged when it’s not in use.