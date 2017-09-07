How to Block Text Messages from a Certain Number on Android

Look, we all get annoying text messages from time to time. Maybe it’s spam, maybe it’s from someone you don’t want to talk to, maybe it’s some other third thing. The point is, you don’t want to get them. So let’s block ’em.

So here’s the thing: there are a lot of Android phones out there, from a lot of different manufacturers. And it seems that almost all of them have their own SMS app, making it really hard to tell you how to do it on your particular phone.

For the sake of simplicity, I’m going to explain how to do this on the stock messaging app on Pixel/Nexus devices, which is also available for download from the Google Play Store. You won’t have to use this as your main SMS app after blocking the numbers if you don’t want to, as the block should be system-wide. Go ahead and install it now, and we’ll get into the details just below. If you’re using a current stock Android device, like a Pixel, then you already have the Messages app installed.

Android only allows one SMS app at time to be set as the default, so once you have the Messages app installed, you’ll need to set it as your default—again, this is only temporary.

To do this, just open it up. It’ll give you a quick snippet on what the app does. Just tap “Next,” then “OK” in the popup to set Messages as the default.

Method One: Block the Number Directly from the Message

The easiest way to block SMS from a specific person is to block them directly from a sent message. To do this, open the conversation thread from them in the Messages app.

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner, then choose “People and Options.”

Tap on “Block <number>.” A popup window will ask you to confirm you want to block the number, noting that you will no longer receive calls or texts from this person. Tap “Block” to confirm.

Poof. Blocked they are.

Method Two: Block the Number Manually

If you don’t have an open message with the person in question, you can also manually type in their number to block them. From the main Messages interface, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner, then select “Blocked Contacts.”

Click on “Add A Number.” From here, you’ll just need to key in the number you’d like to block, then tap “Block.” Easy peasy.

And that’s all there is to it. From this point forward, messages that number will be blocked completely, regardless of which SMS app you’re using as the default.

How to Unblock a Number

If, at any point, you’d like to unblock the number, just jump back into Messages > Blocked Contacts and tap the “X” next to the number.

To change your default messaging app back to what you were using before, just open it. It should prompt you to set it as the default. If that doesn’t happen, you can jump into the Settings > Apps > Default Apps menu and select your preferred SMS app under the “Messaging app” entry. If you’re having a hard time finding this setting, here’s a more detailed explanation of setting default applications.

If you have issues with this method or keep getting unsolicited text messages that you can’t seem to block, it’s time to get in touch with your carrier. All major carriers have ways of blocking text messages, so that should take care of your issue.