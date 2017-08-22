How to Enable Automatic Firmware Updates for Your Wink Hub

Firmware updates are annoying, but they’re essential to a properly working (and secure) device. The Wink Hub is no exception, but if you’d rather not have to deal with updating the hub every time new firmware comes out, you can actually enable automatic updates.

This new feature is available in the Wink app for iPhone (sorry, Android users), and it’s quick and easy to enable if you want your Wink Hub to handle all the updates itself.

Start by opening up the Wink app and tapping on the menu icon up in the top-left corner of the screen.

Select “Hubs”.

Tap on the settings gear icon in the top-right corner.

Select your Wink Hub.

Scroll down a bit and tap on “Firmware Updates”.

Tap on the toggle switch next to “Enable Firmware Updates” if it’s not already turned on.

Below that you can choose when firmware updates are installed by turning off the toggle switch next “Allow Updates Anytime”.

From there, choose a start and end time to create a window when firmware updates will be installed within, preferably sometime in the middle of the night or while you’re at work, that way it’s not updating when you may want to use your Wink system. However, keep in mind that Wink warns that lights may automatically turn on after an update, even if they were off before. So if you use Wink lights in your bedroom, you might get blinded unexpectedly if you set updates to occur at night.