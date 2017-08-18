How to Enable Auto-Lock for Your Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock

If you ever forget to lock your door on the way out, The Kwikset Kevo can make your life easy by doing it automatically whenever you leave the house. Here’s how to enable it.

The feature is called Auto-Lock, and it’s actually nothing more than having the Kevo automatically re-lock itself 30 seconds after it unlocks. It can be convenient, but it will do this no matter what. So if you come home and leave the door open for longer than 30 seconds, the lock will re-lock anyway, requiring you to unlock the Kevo before you can close the door.

It’s not a huge inconvenience by any means, and if you can get past that one little quirk, Auto-Lock can be a huge security boon for you.

To enable it, head over to your Kevo lock on the inside of the door and remove the entire interior cover. You’ll need a screwdriver to remove the three screws holding it in place (two on the side and one on the bottom).

Once the cover is off, you’ll see a small four-switch panel on the mechanism.

Locate switch #4 and turn it on.

If you can’t use your fingernail to push it up, use the tip of your screwdriver.

Put the interior cover back onto the lock and you’re good to go! Be sure to test it out first before you officially use it; that way you’ll know it’s working before you actually rely on it to lock the door behind you.