How to Delete All Location Information from Your Previous Tweets

Where you live is a pretty private location. Worryingly, it’s all too easy to leak it on social media without really meaning to. For example, it’s possible to share your exact location in a Tweet.

If you’re worried you’ve shared a private location some time in your last few thousand Tweets, there’s an easy way to alleviate your fears: remove location data from everything you’ve ever Tweeted. Here’s how to do it.

This only works on Twitter for the web, so start by heading to Twitter.com in your browser. Click on your profile icon, and then select Settings and Privacy.

Next, go to Privacy and Safety.

Under Privacy, select Delete Location Information.

You’ll be asked to confirm that you want to remove location data from all your past Tweets. Click OK and it’s done. It might take up to 30 minutes for you to see the results.