How-To Geek is Hiring an Editorial Assistant / Writer

One of the problems with being a founder CEO is that you always think you can get everything done yourself, because that’s how you started. As you grow, it’s not just important to learn how to delegate, but it’s even more important to have great people to delegate to. That person could be you.

But… it probably won’t be you, unless you meet at least most of these criteria:

Good writing skills . If I asked you to write an article about the best way to edit the Windows Registry you should be able to write something coherent on the subject even if you’ve never opened the registry before.

. If I asked you to write an article about the best way to edit the Windows Registry you should be able to write something coherent on the subject even if you’ve never opened the registry before. Solid understanding of technology. You don’t need to be an expert, but if I asked you to program a VCR you should probably know how to Google what a VCR is and whether time machines exist and then just ask me if I want to schedule a recording on a DVR instead.

You don’t need to be an expert, but if I asked you to program a VCR you should probably know how to Google what a VCR is and whether time machines exist and then just ask me if I want to schedule a recording on a DVR instead. Great Research Skills. If I wanted to know what the best doctor is for laser eye surgery in DC, you should be able to cut through the marketing and ads and figure out which one I should go to so I won’t end up with an eye patch. (I seriously would like to know this)

If I wanted to know what the best doctor is for laser eye surgery in DC, you should be able to cut through the marketing and ads and figure out which one I should go to so I won’t end up with an eye patch. (I seriously would like to know this) Stick-to-it-ive-ness. If I give you a really boring task that is going to take a week, you should see it through to the end even if it takes two.

If I give you a really boring task that is going to take a week, you should see it through to the end even if it takes two. Sense of Humor. I am very sarcastic, and I have extremely strong and sometimes controversial opinions on things. Android is a dumpster fire. If you are easily offended we aren’t going to work well together.

I am very sarcastic, and I have extremely strong and sometimes controversial opinions on things. Android is a dumpster fire. If you are easily offended we aren’t going to work well together. Willingness to Speak Up. One of the worst things you can have as a CEO is a group of people who don’t think for themselves and never have any ideas to contribute.

One of the worst things you can have as a CEO is a group of people who don’t think for themselves and never have any ideas to contribute. Be a Self-Starter. When I give any programming or server task to our programmer Keanan he just goes and figures it out without having to ask me a bunch of questions or needing hand-holding. It’s amazing. Be like Keanan.

The other things you probably want to know:

This will start off as a freelance contract position but might transition into a full time role in the future.

You will need to work from home as we don’t have an office.

US based people preferred.

The only downside to this job is that you have to report to Lowell directly.

To apply for the job, you can send an email to us at jobs+assistant@howtogeek.com and tell us why you’re the best.