How to Turn Off Amazon’s Personalized Ads Around the Web

Amazon tracks your browsing history, which it then uses to advertise products to you across the web. Whether you’re tired of seeing ads for stuff you just bought, or you just don’t want Amazon creeping on you, there’s a way to turn of personalized ads. Here’s how.

Amazon uses what it calls Interest-Based ads to sell you stuff. So if go you shopping on Amazon.com, you may see ads for similar stuff later. Some of these ads will show up on Amazon, while others may appear on other, unrelated sites. This is one of the ways you can end up seeings ads on a random blog for an item you just bought.

If you’d rather Amazon not track your shopping habits, you can turn this personalization off. To do this, head to Amazon.com and click Accounts & Lists towards the top of the site.

Under “Email alerts, messages, and ads,” click “Advertising preferences.”

In the Submit Your Preference box, choose “Do Not Personalize Ads from Amazon for this internet browser,” and click Submit.

Note, this won’t stop you from seeing Amazon ads, but it will prevent them from being personalized. This setting is also cookie-based, so if you clear your browser’s cookies or use another browser, you’ll need to change this setting again.