How to Remove Someone From Your PlayStation Friends List

It’s cool being able to add your friends on PlayStation. You can see what each other are doing, what games you’ve been playing, and even play together in some instances. Until that person isn’t someone you want to game with any longer, that is. Then it’s time to remove them.

It’s not just about getting rid of people who have wronged you in some way, of course—sometimes you just need to clean house. Or maybe you added someone by mistake. Whatever the reason, managing users on your friends list is a pretty simple task, albeit slightly convoluted, as each user has to be managed individually and there isn’t a way to bulk remove users (should that be something you want to do).

To get started, you’ll first need to jump into your friends list. This should be the third entry in the action bar.

From there, look through your friends list until you find the person you want to remove. Click on their name in the list to bring up their profile.

On the profile, scroll over to the three dots and tap the X button on the controller.

This will bring up two options: “Remove from Friends” and “Block.” If all you want to do is delete them from your list, choose the first option. If they’ve really upset you, you can choose “Block” to keep them from interacting with you in any way. For more information on blocking users and what that means, head here.

A confirmation screen will pop up asking if you’re sure that’s what you want to do. Choose “OK” to confirm. Poof—they’re gone.

If you want to go a step further and actually block the user, however, choose that option from the dropdown.

Again, a confirmation window will appear, but this time there’s also an option to see what blocking means.

Clicking that will show you everything you can’t do with this user once they’re blocked.

If you clicked into that menu, click “OK” to get back to the main block screen. If you’re sure that’s what you want to do, confirm it by click “Block.” Done.

Note: No Erics were removed or blocked in the writing of this post.