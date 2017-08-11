How to Replay a Snapchat Snap

It’s really annoying when you someone sends you a Snap and as you view it, you get distracted, look away and miss the message. This happens to me more often than I’d like to admit. The good news is you can replay every Snap you receive exactly once.

You can only replay them straight away. As soon as you leave Snapchat, open another Snap, or do anything else in the app, you lose the chance to see them again. Here’s how.

After you view a Snap, it will look like this:

Tap and hold on it and it will reload. If your friend has sent you more than one Snap, you’ll be able to view them all.

Once you replay the Snap, the icon will change again. Your friend will also be notified that you replayed it.