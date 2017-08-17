Quick Tip: You Can Swipe Cards Away in Android Auto to Dismiss Them

by Cameron Summerson on August 17th, 2017

Android Auto is a highly useful tool in the car. It provides music, navigation, traffic notifications, and quick access to calls and messages. The trouble is, some of these things generate cards on Auto’s home screen, and that can get annoying after a while.

For example, oftentimes when I get in my car, Android Auto’s home screen automatically suggests directions to a place that I’ve recently researched, or somewhere that I frequent. If I have unread text notifications on my phone, it displays those. Recent calls also show up here. While Auto does a decent job of keeping these kinds of notifications to a minimum, it can still get kind of cluttered, especially if none of the notifications are actually useful to you.

Interestingly, I’ve seen quite a few questions about how to get rid of these cards, and the solution is surprisingly easy: swipe them away.

Just like in Android’s notification shade, you can simply swipe the cards away to get rid of them. Yeah, it’s that simple, and it works on both the phone interface and dedicated Auto head units.

You’re welcome. 👊

