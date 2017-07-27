How to Override Chrome’s “Quit Everything” Ctrl+Shift+Q Shortcut

Google seems to think there’s a good reason to have a shortcut that will kill every single one of your tabs at once. We disagree. Pressing Ctrl+Shift+Q will close every Chrome tab or window you have open and ruin your work. If you’d rather keep your work where it is, here’s a workaround to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Frustratingly, Chrome’s “nuke everything” shortcut sits right next to another more useful browser shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+Tab, which goes to your previous browser tab. If your finger slips, you could end up on your empty desktop, instead of one tab to the left. This is dumb. Chrome also doesn’t let you disable this function, but you can assign the shortcut to one of your extensions to override it.

To do this, head to chrome://extensions in your browser. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click “Keyboard shortcuts.”

In the window that pops up, pick any function of one of your extensions that you don’t use and assign Ctrl+Shift+Q to it. Now, whenever you accidentally press that shortcut, it will launch this action instead. Make sure it’s not something just as disruptive (though it’d be hard to top closing every single open tab.)

Now you can go back to work with confidence, knowing that your tabs are safe from slippery fingers.