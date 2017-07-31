How to Hide a Facebook Post (Without Deleting It)

Facebook has a lot of uses. For some, it’s just a social network, but for others, it’s a piece of professional branding. If you’re in the latter category, it helps to keep your Timeline tidy and free of irrelevant information.

While it’s simple delete a Facebook post, this isn’t always the best solution. If, for example, you change your profile picture, you can’t just delete the post. If you deleted the photo, it would be removed from Facebook so couldn’t be your profile picture. Instead, you need to hide it from your Timeline.

To hide a post from your Timeline, click or tap the downward facing arrow next to it and select the Hide from Timeline.

Click or tap Hide and the post will be hidden from your Timeline. It’ll still appear elsewhere on Facebook, just not on your profile’s Timeline. If people have already shared the post, it will remain on their Timelines.

To unhide a post, click or tap Activity Log. It’s just under your cover photo.

On mobile, tap the arrow next to the post and select Show on Timeline.

On the web, click the crossed out circle and then select Allowed on Timeline.