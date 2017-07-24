How to Receive an Alexa Alert When Your Amazon Package Is Out for Delivery

There are many ways to receive notifications about the status of your Amazon packages. The Amazon app on your phone can send you a push notification, for example. But wouldn’t it be cooler if Alexa told you right from your Echo device?

To set this up, start by opening up the Alexa app on your phone and tap on the menu button up in the top-left corner of the screen.

From there, select “Settings” down at the bottom.

Tap on “Notifications”.

Select “Shopping Notifications”.

Tap on the toggle switch to the right of “Shipment Notifications via Alexa”.

With this enabled, you’ll receive a notification on all of your Echo devices whenever the status of your Amazon package changes to “Out for Delivery”. Once you tell Alexa to play the notification, she’ll tell you which package it is (by saying the items that are being shipped) and tell you that it’s out for delivery.

Of course, you can also ask Alexa when your Amazon package will be delivered at any time during the shipping process, whether or not it’s out for delivery that day.