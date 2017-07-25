How to Properly Thread Tweets for Your Tweetstorms

Twitter threads (aka tweetstorms) might be widely hated, but they are a big part of the Twitter experience. Since you’re most likely going to do them, you might as well do them right. Here’s how.

What Is a Tweetstorm?

A Tweetstorm is when someone tries to get around Twitter’s 140 character limited the easy way: by Tweeting more than once in quick succession. People often number their Tweets so that a total non sequitur appearing on their followers’ Timelines isn’t too alarming.

Tweet Storm Tweet 13/786 — Lord Harry Guinness (@HarryGuinness) July 19, 2017

There is a right and a wrong way to do this, though. It’s best to use Twitter’s threaded replies so that everything stays in a logical order. That way, someone can Retweet the first Tweet, and anyone who clicks into it will be able to view the whole thing in one go. If you just tweet lots of things in quick succession, people won’t be able to easily see the statements that came before or after a given tweet.

So the @howtogeek staff are currently debating what Twitter threads are good so @jhpot can feature one in an article. — Lord Harry Guinness (@HarryGuinness) July 14, 2017

Click on the Tweet above and you’ll see a thread done properly.

How to Create a Threaded Tweetstorm

If you’re going to do a Tweetstorm, here’s how to use threaded replies so things don’t get messy. All you have to do is reply to your previous Tweet for each subsequent tweet you write. Not the first Tweet, but the previous one.

Here, I’m going to add another Tweet to my existing thread. If you want to do the same, click reply.

And then enter what you want your new Tweet to say.

Post it, and it will appear at the end of the thread.

Job done! If I wanted to continue it, I’d just reply to the most recent tweet (“But seriously, Kesha?”) to keep it going in sequential order.

There’s a lot more that goes into creating a non-annoying Tweetstorm but threading your Tweets is a good start.