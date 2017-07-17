How to Change the Alarm Volume On Your Google Home

If you want to adjust the volume on your Google Home, you can just swipe along the touch-sensitive top of the device to turn the volume up or down. However, alarms use a different volume level. To adjust that, you’ll need to open up the Google Home app on your phone.

Alarm volume is a separate setting on Google Home because, presumably, you don’t want to miss your alarms just because you turned the music down. If you need to adjust the volume of your alarms, open up the Google Home app and tap the Devices button in the top right corner.

Scroll down to find your Google Home in the device list. Tap the three dot menu button and choose Settings.

Under Device Info, tap “Alarms & timers.”

If you have any active alarms, you’ll see them at the top. After that, there’s a volume slider. Adjust the slider up or down to your desired volume.

Now your alarms should be louder (or quieter), regardless of the master volume on your Google Home.