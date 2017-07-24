How to Disable Facebook’s Chat-Style Post Tab Notifications

When you chat with people on Facebook, each conversation appears at the bottom-right corner of the site as a chat tab. Now, Facebook is using the same tool for posts you’re following. Any time someone comments on your posts, or posts you’ve also commented on, a tab will pop up in the bottom-right corner. This can get overwhelming. Here’s how to turn that off.

The Facebook Post Tabs (as Facebook refers to them) appear along the bottom of the screen on the web site. You can collapse them just like any other chat tab. Annoyingly, they also pop back up any time someone comments on your posts or the posts you’ve also commented on. You might only see Post Tabs if your window is wide enough (if you shrink the width of your Facebook window too much, the site starts only showing actual chat tabs), but if you use Facebook on a large enough screen, you’ll see these tabs along the bottom.

Fortunately, it’s easy to turn these off. First, click the gear icon in the chat side bar (or on the chat tab, if your window is small enough) to open your chat settings.

Next, click Turn Off Post Tabs.

Any open Post Tabs that you have should disappear, and you won’t see any new ones when people comment on posts you’re following. Your messaging chat tabs will still appear, but your Facebook experience be a little less cluttered.