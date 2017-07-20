How to Use Logitech Flow for Mice and Keyboards Across Multiple Computers

Logitech’s newest mice and keyboards have an interesting additional feature called Flow. Flow lets you use a mouse and keyboard across multiple PCs, very much like Synergy or Mouse Without Borders, but with a much simpler setup process.

Logitech Flow isn’t a separate program—you’ll have to dive into the configuration application in order to set everything up.

What You’ll Need

For this process, you’ll need:

Two or more PCs, running either Windows or macOS. They need to be on the same local network.

A compatible Logitech mouse. At the time of writing, the compatible models are the MX Master 2S, MX Anywhere 2S, M585, and M720 Triathlon mice. For seamless keyboard switching, you’ll also need a compatible Logitech keyboard, which includes the K780, K380, K375s, and MK 850 keyboards. (You do not need a compatible Logitech keyboard though, just a mouse—see the last section of this guide for more info.)

Logitech Unifying USB dongles for all your devices, or Bluetooth in the connected PCs. Mixing and matching is fine.

If your devices aren’t compatible, you’ll need to use something like Synergy instead—otherwise, read on.

Step One: Install Logitech Options

If you haven’t already, download and install Logitech Options from this link on all the computers you wish to connect via Flow. It’s pretty handy software even without this feature, allowing for gesture control and custom key bindings. Just download the installer and follow the on-screen instructions—in Windows double-click the install file, in macOS drag it into the Applications folder.

Once the program is installed, it should detect any compatible Logitech products automatically. (Note that just because a mouse or keyboard appears in Logitech Options doesn’t mean it’s compatible with Flow.) You’ll need to use your mouse or keyboard’s multi-device functionality to pair it with all the computers, one at a time.

Step Two: Pair Your Mice and Keyboards

To add a device to Logitech Options manually, use the multi-device button to switch to a secondary channel, pressing and holding it until the light flashes quickly, indicating it’s ready to pair via Bluetooth or a Logitech Unifying Receiver. Click “Add devices” in Logitech Options, then click either “Add Unifying Device” if you’re using the USB dongle or “Add Bluetooth Device” if you’re using Bluetooth.

For a Unifying device, follow the on-screen instructions; for a Bluetooth device, pair it in the usual way with either Windows’ or macOS’s Bluetooth dialog—it should be detected automatically by Logitech Options.

Repeat this process with all your PCs and input devices, switching to the alternate connections as needed. Once finished, you should see a new “Flow” tab at the top of Logitech Options. If Flow doesn’t appear on all your PCs, try reinstalling the program and rebooting your machine.

Step Three: Establish Flow Connection

On each machine, click the Flow tab in Logitech Options. (You might need to switch channels on your mouse if you only have one.) If all your machines are connected to the same network, you should see them appear on the screen below:

The white or teal squares represent the screens of each machine and their relative positions: where they intersect with a grey line, the mouse cursor will be able to pass between them seamlessly. Click and drag to arrange the squares in the same configuration as your real-world setup—if your laptop is to the left of your desktop monitor, place the corresponding square to the left, and so on. If you’re not sure which square represents which machine, click the “…” menu item to see the PC name.

The options on the left are fairly self-explanatory. The toggle switch for Logitech Flow turns the entire feature on and off, which can be useful if you’re focusing on a single task. It’s also available in the notification area. For a more intentional switch, there’s an option to only move the cursor to another machine when the Ctrl button on the keyboard is being held down.

Enabling copy and paste will allow you to move items on the operating system clipboard between connected PCs. Linking keyboards shouldn’t be required if you’re using a Flow-compatible model, but a manual addition is available if you need it.

Can I Use Non-Logitech Keyboards With Flow?

You don’t have to have a Flow-compatible keyboard, so long as you have a Flow-compatible mouse. You’ll just have to enable the “Hold Ctrl and move to the edge” option in Logitech Options, after which any keyboard will work on both the primary computer and the secondary computer—as long as you use the Ctrl modifier to switch between them.

You do need a Flow-compatible keyboard to use seamless cursor movement between two or more computers, though. Without a compatible keyboard and with the Ctrl option disabled, the cursor will move to a secondary computer but the keyboard function won’t follow it. For a more universal solution (which unfortunately takes more work to set up), try Synergy KVM or Microsoft’s Mouse Without Borders.