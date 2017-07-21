How to Get Notified When a Certain Account Tweets

Twitter has managed to take the idea of following someone 24/7 and somehow keep it from being creepy. If regular following isn’t enough for you though, you can get the Twitter app on your smartphone to send you push notifications when specific accounts Tweet.

This is really useful if you want to stay up to date with news accounts, or just read every one of Justin Pot’s witty musings as soon as you can. Here’s how to set it up.

Open Twitter on your smartphone and head to the account that you want to get push notifications for.

Tap the little Ringing Bell icon just below their cover photo.

You’ll be prompted as to whether you want to be notified of All Tweets or Only Tweets With Live Video. Select the one you want.

Now whenever that account Tweets, you’ll get a push notification.