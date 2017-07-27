How to Avoid Toll Roads in Google Maps

No one likes to pay to be able to drive on a specific road, especially if you’re just passing through. Thankfully, Google Maps has an easy way to bypass toll roads when using navigation.

Aside from just toll roads, Maps can also bypass highways if you’d prefer the scenic route, and avoid ferries if that can be a problem where you live. The only issue here is that avoiding these modern conveniences will almost definitely increase your mileage and drive time, but if you’re okay with that (and plan ahead) then it’s definitely worth the extra hassle to make your day a little bit better.

There isn’t a generalized setting for this, but instead it has to be done once you’ve set your navigation location. So, to get started, fire up Google Maps and input where you want to go.

Before you tap that start button, however, you’ll need to tap the three dot overflow button in the top right corner.

From there, choose “Route Options.”

Boom: there are your options. You can easily avoid tolls, highways, or ferries with the simple tick of a box. And once you’ve set this option, it will remain enabled for future navigation until you turn it off.

Of course, if you have a long way to travel or live in an area with a lot of toll roads, the financial savings may end up being a wash—what you save in tolls, you’ll likely end up spending in gas. But if it’s worth it to you, I say go for it.