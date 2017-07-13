How to Block People in Facebook Messenger

by Harry Guinness on July 13th, 2017

While you can block someone completely on Facebook, it’s a pretty dramatic measure. Essentially, your Facebook account will cease to exist for them. If you’re just trying to get a bit of a break, you can unfriend them or block them from sending you Facebook Messages so they can’t contact you privately. Here’s how.

On the Website

Open up a chat with the person you want to block.

Click on the Gear icon in the top right and select Block Messages…

Click Block Messages again and they won’t be able to contact you.

To unblock them, just click the Gear icon and then Unblock.

On the Facebook Messenger App

Open the chat with the person you want to block and tap on their name at the top of the screen.

Tap Block and then change the Block Messages toggle to on.

To unblock them, just flip the Block Messages toggle back to off.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.