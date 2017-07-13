How to Add Emergency Contacts to Your Abode Home Security System

If you pay for professional monitoring with your Abode home security system, you can set up emergency contacts that are notified whenever an intrusion is detected, adding in a bit more peace of mind.

How Emergency Contacts Work

When an alarm goes off in your house, you are notified first and foremost—your emergency contacts are only notified if you don’t answer.

If your emergency contacts are notified, they’ll provide the “code word” that you set up when you signed up for professional monitoring, which then gives them the authority to tell Abode whether or not the proper authorities should be dispatched to your house, or if it was just a false alarm. That means it’s useful to have someone nearby and who you can trust—like other household members, neighbors, or close friends.

If neither you nor your emergency contacts answer, Abode will go ahead and send the authorities immediately.

How to Add Emergency Contacts

To add emergency contacts, you’ll need to visit Abode’s web interface. Once you get there, log in using your Abode account credentials.

Once you’re logged in, click on “Account” in the left-hand sidebar.

Select “General”.

From there, locate the “Emergency Contact” section and click on “Add Emergency Contact” on the right side of the screen.

In the window that pops up, enter in the contact’s first and last name, as well as their phone number—this is the phone number that Abode will call. Hit “Save” when you’re done.

Your emergency contact will now appear in the “Emergency Contact” section, where you can also edit or delete it whenever you want.

You can add more than one emergency contact, but keep in mind that the first contact that you entered will be the “main” contact, so to speak, and will be contacted first if anything happens.