How to Stop Facebook Messenger Videos From Autoplaying

by Harry Guinness on July 12th, 2017

Auto-playing videos are one of the worst things about social media, and now they’re on by default in Facebook Messenger. If I want to watch a video, I’ll click play. I don’t need Messenger to just decide that, since someone’s sent me a video, I want to watch it there and then. Here’s how to turn it off.

Open Facebook Messenger and tap your profile picture in the top left corner.

Then select Photos, Videos & Emoji.

Tap Auto-Play Videos and change it to Never Auto-Play Videos.

And just like that, you’re free from the scourge of auto-playing videos in Facebook Messenger.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.