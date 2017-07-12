How to Stop Facebook Messenger Videos From Autoplaying

Auto-playing videos are one of the worst things about social media, and now they’re on by default in Facebook Messenger. If I want to watch a video, I’ll click play. I don’t need Messenger to just decide that, since someone’s sent me a video, I want to watch it there and then. Here’s how to turn it off.

Open Facebook Messenger and tap your profile picture in the top left corner.

Then select Photos, Videos & Emoji.

Tap Auto-Play Videos and change it to Never Auto-Play Videos.

And just like that, you’re free from the scourge of auto-playing videos in Facebook Messenger.