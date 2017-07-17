How to Add a Backdrop to Your Snapchat Snap

Snapchat seems to be doubling down on its mixed-reality features to stay ahead of Instagram. They’ve added a new feature where you can add a weird backdrop to your Snaps. Here’s how to use it.

Open Snapchat and take a photo Snap as normal. Backdrops only work with images for the time being.

In the top right, select the Scissors tool.

After that, select Backdrops. It’s the third option down.

You’ll see a preview of the first Backdrop. Scroll through them and select the one you want. Like Lenses, Backdrops will change daily.

With your finger, draw around the objects you want to appear in front of the backdrop.

You can always add more by drawing over the area again.

When you’re done, tap the Scissors icon again and send your Snap as normal.