Instagram’s Story feature is great, but like with all Story features, it’s easy to let muscle memory take over and accidentally share a photo with everyone who follows you rather than the person you meant to send it to. I’ve made this mistake more than once. Most of the time, all that anyone will see is a weirdly out of context photo, but sometimes, things can be a bit more sensitive. Whatever happens, here’s how to delete a photo from your Instagram Story.

Open Instagram and click on your profile picture in the Stories bar to view your Story.

Once you get to the photo you want to delete, you have a few options. You can tap the three little dots in the bottom right and then tap Delete followed by Delete again.

You can also swipe up to view more options about the image and then tap the trash can icon followed by Delete to remove it from your Story.

Once you delete the photo, it’s gone from your Story for good.