How to Set Up and Customize Do Not Disturb Mode On the Echo Show

Now that Amazon Echos can receive calls and messages, it’s only a matter of time before you get sick of all the notifications. The Echo Show can be the most invasive, allowing impromptu video calls or Drop Ins, and showing you events or news. Here’s how to enable Do Not Disturb mode on the Echo Show so you can get some peace and quiet at night.

Do Not Disturb mode on the Echo Show will turn off the screen entirely and blocking any notifications you might receive until you disable it. Right out of the box, you can enter Do Not Disturb mode by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping Do Not Disturb.

Once you turn it on, the screen will go dim and display the current time. To turn off Do Not Disturb mode after that, swipe down and tap the same button again.

You can also set the Echo Show’s Do Not Disturb mode to turn on at certain times of the day. For example, you could turn your Echo Show off at 11:00PM and turn it back on at 6:00AM before work. To set up this schedule, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Settings.

Scroll down in the list and tap Do Not Disturb.

On this page, tap the Scheduled toggle to enable the Do Not Disturb schedule.

Next, at the bottom of the page, tap the button labeled Starts to set a time to begin Do Not Disturb mode. The Echo Show will automatically enter Do Not Disturb mode at that time every day. Repeat this process for the ending time as well, to let the Echo Show know when it should go back to normal.

If you keep your Echo Show in a room where people sleep, watch TV, or generally wouldn’t want a bright light shining in their face all the time, it’s a good idea to turn on Do Not Disturb mode as soon as you get your Echo Show.