How to Add a Link to Your Snapchat Snaps

With Instagram’s new Story feature proving popular, Snapchat is having to compete hard. They’ve recently added a whole host of new features, if only, it seems, to make Instagram’s developers waste time copying them. One of these new features it the ability to share links through your Snaps. Here’s how to use it.

Open Snapchat and take a Snap as normal. Over on the right you’ll see a little paper clip icon; tap it.

You’ll see a list of URLs that you’ve attached before and that are on your clipboard. You can also add a new one by typing it into the URL bar.

Tap one of the suggested links or enter your own and tap Go, and you’ll see a preview of the URL.

Tap Attach to Snap to add it to your Snap and then send it as normal.

When you get a Snap with a link attached, you’ll see the URL title at the bottom. Swipe up to load the webpage.

You can then browse the website as normal, or, if you want to copy the link or open it in another app, tap the blue Share button in the bottom right corner.

Swipe down to return to viewing the Snap.