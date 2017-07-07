How to Stop Your iPhone’s Portrait Mode From Making Multiple Files

The iPhone 7 Plus’ Portrait Mode is really awesome. In the right circumstances, it makes it possible to take portraits that look like they were shot using a DSLR and a wide aperture lens just using your iPhone.

But when you use Portrait Mode, your iPhone saves two photos, not one: a photo with the depth effect applied, and another without it. If you’re trying to be careful about storage space, or just don’t want to clog up your camera roll, this can be annoying.

Let’s look at how to change things so your iPhone only saves the photo with the depth effect applied.

Go to Settings > Photos & Camera and scroll down to Portrait Mode.

Flip the Keep Normal Photo toggle to off.

Now the only photo saved will be the one with the depth effect applied.