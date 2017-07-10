How to Change the Brightness and Alarm Volume On Your Echo Show

Your Echo Show is a device for the whole family to share, which means you’ll want to make sure everyone can both see and hear it. Here’s how to adjust the brightness settings, disable adaptive brightness, and change the volume of your alarms.

Change the Brightness

Changing the brightness on the Echo Show is the simplest. Swipe down from the top of the screen to see a collection of quick shortcuts. Swipe the brightness slider left and right to adjust the brightness level.

The Echo Show will also automatically adjust its own brightness based on the lighting in the room. This feature is called “adaptive brightness.” Essentially, when you adjust the brightness, the Echo Show will try to maintain that brightness level relative to the light in the room, even if that changes how bright the screen actually is. Most modern smartphones use the same feature. It’s helpful so you don’t have to manually adjust the brightness when the sun goes down.

However, your Echo Show lives indoors, so you might not want it to change its brightness just because you turn on a lamp. If you want to turn adaptive brightness off, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Settings.

Scroll down in the list and tap Display.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap the Adaptive Brightness toggle. Now, the Echo Show will stay at the same brightness level even if the lighting in the room changes.

Adjust the Volume

Next, we’ll take a look at how to change the volume levels. There are two types of volume levels on the Echo Show. One for media, like movie trailers or YouTube videos, and another for timers, alarms, and notifications. The volume buttons along the top of the Echo Show will adjust the media volume, but you can dive into the Settings menu to adjust each one individually.

To do this, open the Settings menu again, scroll down and tap Sounds.

On this page, you’ll see a slider for each volume. Slide the one labeled “Alarm, Timer, and Notification Volume” to turn this volume up or down. You can also adjust the media volume while you’re here.

Since the volume buttons along the top only change the media volume, you’ll have to come back here any time you want to change the alarm volume.