How to Set Apple Maps to Default to Walking Directions

The default mode of transportation in Apple Maps is set to driving, but with a simple tweak, you can adjust your Apple Maps experience to default to the mode you use most.

Although driving might be the most common mode of transportation in the U.S., you may live in an area where you spend the majority of your time walking. Or, if you’re like us, you use the GPS system in your car when you’re driving and your iPhone when you’re out walking around. Regardless of your reason, it’s easy to change them to another mode of transportation and save yourself all those wasted taps in the process.

To do so, grab your iPhone and open the Settings app. Scroll until you see the entry on the main screen for “Maps” and tap it.

Within the Maps settings, toggle the default mode under the section “Preferred Transportation Type” to “Walking.

Now when you pull up directions using Apple Maps, the software will stop assuming you’re constrained to motor laws and will default to the walking directions..

No more walking out of your way in an unfamiliar area because Maps thinks you have to follow the one way street you’re on—Maps will instead direct you using previously ignored options like foot bridges, park trails, and other pedestrian friendly routes as seen above in the screenshot of the suggested route between The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History.