How to Rename Your Amazon Echo Devices

If you only have one or two Echos, it may not matter if they’re called boring and repetitive names like “John’s Echo” and “John’s Second Echo” in the Alexa app. But the more Echos you have, the more it can matter—especially if you use features like Amazon’s “drop in” intercom system and other calling features.

Thankfully, it’s really easy to change the name of your individual Echo devices—like the original Echo, the Echo Dot, and the Echo Show—from something not-so-memorable like “John’s Second Echo” to something more useful and memorable like “Mary’s Room” or “Den”.

Note that changing the name of the device changes how Alexa identifies the device, but doesn’t change how Alexa responds to you—if you found this article while searching for a way to change your Echo’s “wake word”, then allow us to redirect you to our tutorial on the subject.

To change the identity of each of your Echo devices, you need to jump into the Settings either via the mobile Alexa app on your smartphone or by visiting alexa.amazon.com.

Select your first Echo device to access the device settings.

Scroll down to the “General” section and click on “Edit” next to the “Device name” entry.

Rename the device. While your naming scheme is up to you, practically speaking its best (in light of the intercom feature) to name the devices based on where they are located with clear names that either denote location (like Kitchen, Den, Living Room, etc.) or the person you’ll most likely be contacting in that location (like naming an Echo Dot “Steve” if it’s in Steve’s bedroom or home office). When you’ve selected the name click “Save”.

Simply repeat the process for all your Echo devices to assign them all unique and easy to remember names—then from here on out you’re not left trying to recall which Echo Dot is in which room, but can simply connect with them with commands like “Alexa, drop in on the kitchen”.