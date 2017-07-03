How to Turn Off YouTube Restricted Mode On Your Echo Show (So Videos Aren’t Missing From Search Results)

The Echo Show lets anyone start playing YouTube videos on its small display. If you have little ones in the house, you might not want them watching everything you can find on YouTube. To fix this, the Echo Show comes with YouTube Restricted Mode enabled out of the box that filters adult content. Here’s how to turn it off.

To turn off YouTube Restricted Mode, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Settings.

Scroll down and tap Restrict Access.

At the bottom of the list, tap YouTube.

Tap the YouTube Restricted Mode toggle. You’ll have to enter your password to disable the toggle. Tap Enter Password and use the on-screen keyboard to type in your password.

Once that’s done, you’re all set! Now, when you search YouTube for videos, you’ll get all the saucy adult content you can find. Within YouTube’s content guidelines, of course.