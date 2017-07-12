How to Quickly Switch Between Running Apps and Games on the PlayStation 4 or Pro

You probably don’t do a lot of multitasking on your PlayStation 4, but sometimes you just need to flip back and forth between a pair of apps (or an app and a game). Fortunately, there’s a fast and easy way to do this.

Before we get into it, however, I want to point one thing out: you still can’t use this to jump between games. The PlayStation 4 (and Pro) will only allow one game at a time to run. Period. Sorry to all the ADHD gamers out there.

Alright! So this is a setting that’s actually already enabled by default, meaning you don’t have to do anything to use it.

Are you ready for this? With the two apps you want to switch between running as the most recent, just tap the PS button on the controller twice. Seriously, that’s it.

I’m ashamed to admit how long it took me to realize this feature even existed after having both the original PS4 and the Pro. Hopefully this will save you the same shame. That’s me looking out for you. But if you already knew…why didn’t you tell me? I thought we were friends.