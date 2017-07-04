How to Mute Tweets with Specific Words on Twitter

Twitter can be a bit of a shouting match. Some accounts that you follow for their insightful view on tech insist on holding utterly disgusting, ignorant, regressive 16th century views on… Canadian hockey.

Nobody wants to see this kind of thing in their Twitter timeline, but Justin occasionally a good take on tech. Thankfully, by muting specific words from your timeline, you can get one without the other: you can get the books reviews without the politics, the awesome art without the recipes, and even the tech takes without the hockey.

Here’s how to do it.

On the Web

Click on your profile picture in the top right and then select “Settings and Privacy”.

Select Notifications from the sidebar.

Next, in Notifications, select “Mute Specific Words” From Your Notifications and Timeline.

Click Add.

Then enter a word, hashtag, phrase, or even username you want to mute. Use the options to determine how long you want to mute it for and whether you want it only gone from your timeline, notifications, or both. When you’re done, click Add.

Now the word “hockey” will never appear on my timeline. Take that Justin!

To add more words, just repeat the process.

On Mobile

Go to the Notifications tap in the mobile app and tap the Gear icon in the top right corner. Next, tap Muted.

Followed by Muted Words.

Here you can see “hockey” is also filtered on the mobile app even though I set it up on the website. To add a new filter tap Add and then enter the word you want to mute.

Use the options to set how long and how the word is filtered and then tap Save.

And just like that, any mention of Canadian hockey is banished from my timeline.