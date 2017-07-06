How to Make Your iPhone 7’s Home Button Click “Feel” Different

by Harry Guinness on July 6th, 2017

The Home Button on the iPhone 7 isn’t really a button. It’s a circular touch and force sensitive area which, thanks to the Taptic Engine, feels like a button that clicks.

Since the click you feel when you press the Home Button is caused by the Taptic Engine’s vibrations, you can change it. There are three subtly different clicks to choose from.

To pick one, go to Settings > General > Home Button.

Select either click 1, 2, or 3. Press the Home Button to test each one out.

My favorite is click number 3. When you’ve decided which one you want, tap Done. Now whenever you press the Home Button, that’s how it will feel.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.