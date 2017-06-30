How to Share SkyBell HD Access with Other Users

If you want others in your household to see who’s at the door and when the doorbell was rung, you can share access through the SkyBell HD app on your phone. Here’s how to do it.

The SkyBell HD acts like any normal doorbell, hooking up to the existing doorbell wiring. However, it also connects to your Wi-Fi network and gives you a live video feed of whoever is at the door, as well as records video and even notifies you whenever there’s motion or the doorbell button is pressed.

You can give your family members access to all this through the app. Start off by opening up the SkyBell HD app on your phone and tapping on the settings gear button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Scroll down and tap on “Manage Sharing”.

Tap on “Invite Someone”.

Enter in the email address of the person that you want to invite and then hit “Send” in the top-right corner.

Tap on “Yes” when the confirmation pops up.

This person will now show up under “Pending Invitations” in the app.

While in this category, you can tap on their email address and either resend the invitation email or remove the invitation if they haven’t already signed up.

At that same time, an email will be sent to them where they can create a SkyBell account and download the app onto their own phone. Once they’ve done that, their name will appear under “Current Subscribers” within the Sharing menu in the SkyBell HD app on your phone.

Tapping on their name will allow you to give that user “Admin Access”, which will give them full access to everything in the app instead of just being able to view video and such. You can also remove their access from this screen as well.