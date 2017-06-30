How to Add a Different Reaction to a Facebook Post (Like a Heart or Emoji)

By Harry Guinness on June 30th, 2017

Social media has a tendency to twist words and their meanings. Online, words such as “Friend”, “Follow”, and “Like” all mean subtly different things to what they mean offline. If someone posts about their granny dying do you ignore the post? Like it out of sympathy? Comment? Well now Facebook has gone somewhat towards fixing this by adding a series of different reactions.

You can react to any Facebook post with Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, Angry, and occasional situational reactions for things like Halloween, Mother’s Day, and Pride (which you can see in the screenshot below). These make it a lot easier for you to show your true feelings about whatever your friends are sharing.

On the website, to use a reaction hover your cursor over the Like button. A fly out will appear with all the available reactions.

Select the on you want.

And now you’ve reacted to the post.

On mobile, you need to long press to get the flyout to appear, then slide your finger over to the reaction you want.

If you want to un-react, just click or tap on your reaction.

Facebook’s reactions are one of their better new features. Now you can respond at least somewhat appropriately when someone announces they’ve just lost their three best friends in a freak gas fight accident.

