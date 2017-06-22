How to Manage Notifications for the Abode Home Security System

By Craig Lloyd on June 22nd, 2017

A security system isn’t really complete without notifications, especially when you’re away from home. Here’s how to manage them on the Abode home security system.

To manage notifications, you’ll need to visit Abode’s web interface, as the app doesn’t support making these changes, even though there’s a menu for it. Once you get to the web interface, log in using your Abode account credentials.

Once you’re logged in, click on “Account” in the left-hand sidebar.

Then select “Notifications”.

From there, there are six categories that you can sift through along the top. You’ll also see a seventh category if you have any Nest products integrated.

Here’s a brief breakdown of each category:

System Modes: Notifications whenever your system is armed or disarmed.

Notifications whenever your system is armed or disarmed. Alarms & Alerts: Notifications for when any alarms go off.

Notifications for when any alarms go off. Gateway: Notifications for when your system changes state, such as internet going out, battery backup kicking on, etc.

Notifications for when your system changes state, such as internet going out, battery backup kicking on, etc. Devices: Notifications whenever a device or sensor changes state.

Notifications whenever a device or sensor changes state. Automations: Notifications for any automations you have set up, like Quick Actions.

Notifications for any automations you have set up, like Quick Actions. Connected Devices: Similar to “Devices”, but allows you to manage notifications for each individual device or sensor.

To change a notification setting for a particular action, you can check or uncheck boxes in the right-hand side. You can choose between receiving email notifications or push notifications on your mobile device.

You can also choose “Custom”, which allows you to enable and disable notifications depending on the armed or disarmed state of the system. When you select this, click on “Customize” to access these settings.

From there, you can choose which notifications to receive based on the state of the system.

You might notice that some check boxes are grayed out and cannot be changed. These items are deemed important, and Abode doesn’t allow you to disable notifications for those specific items.