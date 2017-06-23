How to Delete a Trackr Device From Your Account

By Eric Ravenscraft on June 23rd, 2017

Trackr is a keychain-sized Bluetooth device you can use to find your keys, wallet, or anything else you frequently lose. If you need to replace your Trackr, troubleshoot its connection, or just get rid of it entirely, you can easily delete a Trackr from your account.

Once you’ve added a Trackr to your account, it’s easy to delete it. There are several reasons to delete a Trackr. If you need to replace an old one because its battery has died, you’ll need to delete the old one then add a new Trackr. Sometimes if a Trackr won’t connect to your phone, you can fix this by deleting it and re-adding it. Or you can delete it just because you don’t want it anymore. Regardless, removing the device from your account is pretty straightforward.

To get started, open up the Trackr app and tap the three button menu icon in the top right corner.

Next, tap the settings gear icon next to the device you want to delete.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap the red Delete button.

A window will pop up asking if you’re sure you want to stop tracking this device. Tap OK.

After this point, your Trackr will no longer be connected to your account. If you’re getting rid of your Trackr or replacing it with a new one, you can dispose of the old device now. If you want to re-add it to your account, remove its battery (if it has a removable battery) for about 10 seconds before trying to reconnect it.