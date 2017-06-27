How to Display the Battery Percentage on Your Nintendo Switch

By Eric Ravenscraft on June 27th, 2017

By default, the Nintendo Switch home screen shows you a basic battery icon. Tucked away in the system settings is an option to display a more precise battery percentage. Here’s how to enable it, and get a better idea of just how much game time you have left before you need to find a charger.

To enable the battery indicator, select Settings from the home screen.

Scroll down to the System section at the bottom of the list.

In this section, scroll down to find “Console Battery (%)” and enable it.

Now, when you return the home screen, you’ll see a number next to your battery indicator.

It’s a little thing, but if you like to pay close attention to how much battery you have left, this is a welcome tweak that you won’t want to live without once you turn it on.

