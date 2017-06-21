How to Add Third-Party Devices to the Abode Home Security System

By Craig Lloyd on June 21st, 2017

When setting up your Abode home security system, the app shows you how to connect and install the included sensors, but third-party devices are left to your own accord. You can, however, add third-party devices. Here’s how.

There are a couple of ways to add third-party devices to Abode. The first method is for adding third-party devices and sensors, which requires the Abode hub to go into pairing mode. Then there’s third-party integration with devices like the Amazon Echo, IFTTT, and Nest products. We’ll go over both methods.

How to Add Individual Third-Party Devices

Abode makes its own line of sensors, a few of which come included in the starter kit. However, Abode also supports a small handful of other Z-Wave and ZigBee devices, including light bulbs, outlets, switches, and other sensors.

To add a third-party device, you’ll need to visit Abode’s web interface, as the app doesn’t support adding third-party devices. From there, log in using your Abode account credentials.

After you’re logged in, click on “Devices” in the left-hand sidebar.

Next, click on the plus button.

Select “Other Devices” at the top of the pop-up window.

From there, your Abode hub will automatically be put into pairing mode where it will begin searching for Z-Wave and ZigBee devices to add to its network.

Follow the instructions for the specific device you’re adding to put it in pairing mode as well, and then it will show up in the list to add to your Abode system.

How to Integrate Third-Party Platforms

If you want to integrate other platforms with your Abode system, you can do that as well, although Abode only supports the Amazon Echo, IFTTT, and Nest products currently. To do this, click on “Integrations” within the left-hand sidebar.

There are four items to choose from: IFTTT, Nest, the Security Alexa skill, and the Smart Home Alexa skill. The first Alexa skill allows you to arm and disarm your Abode system using your voice, while the second skill allows you to control smart door locks and smart lights that you have connected to Abode.

Selecting any of these options will redirect you to the product’s respective web page.

From there, you can link your Abode system to the platform that you want to integrate. In this case, we’re integrating IFTTT. So once we get to the IFTTT website, we’ll click on “Connect”.

You may be prompted to sign into your Abode account again, but you’ll be taken right back to the IFTTT website where you can begin creating IFTTT Applets for your Abode system.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to enter in your account login info for IFTTT and Nest. And as for the Alexa skills, you can follow our guide on how to install Alexa skills.