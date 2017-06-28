How to Remove Other People’s Comments from Your Facebook Posts

By Harry Guinness on June 28th, 2017

Other people are the worst. You put up a lovely photo of yourself on Facebook and they just have to say the meanest things.

The good news is that you can delete any comment that appears on one of your posts, photos, or videos. Here’s how.

Go to the offending comment and hover your cursor over it. Next to the comment, you’ll almost always see a little X.

Click the X and then Delete to remove it from your post.

While writing this article, I discovered things are a little different for comments on your Profile Picture. Instead of an X you get a downward facing arrow. Click the arrow and then Delete to remove it from your post.

On mobile, the process is slightly different. Long press on the comment you want to remove and then, from the menu that pops up, tap Delete.

The person who made the comment won’t get a notification, but they may notice you deleted their comment and get irate later on. If they’re really causing you trouble, you can always block them entirely.