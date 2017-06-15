How to Diagnose the “USB Device Not Recognized” Error in Windows

By Michael Crider on June 15th, 2017

Windows is designed to be almost universal in its support of PC accessories, particularly USB-based add-ons like external hard drives, flash drives, game controllers, webcams, microphones, and other peripherals. Most things work out-of-the-box thanks to pre-loaded drivers, but occasionally a gadget will still give you the dreaded “USB device not recognized” error.

There are a lot of different ways that this problem can manifest, and unfortunately Windows still isn’t very good at actually telling users how to solve it. Here are the most common issues and—in at least some cases—how to fix them.

You Might Be Missing Drivers for the Device

Starting with Windows Vista, the operating system loads thousands of generic and specific drivers at the time of its installation, and adds new drivers for detected hardware periodically through Windows Update. So if the gadget you’re plugging in to your computer is simple enough, or it comes from a major manufacturer like Logitech, it should work right away or after a quick, semi-automatic download.

If it doesn’t, it might mean that your device isn’t covered by Microsoft’s generic built-in drivers or the larger database of drivers on the Windows Update servers. That means you’ll need to download the necessary drivers from the manufacturer’s website.

Most drivers should install just like any other Windows program. If that doesn’t work, though, read on.

Your Computer Might Be Using Incorrect or Outdated Drivers

As handy as Windows’ automatic driver detection is, it isn’t perfect. Sometimes it matches the wrong driver with the device, or the device hardware has been updated by the manufacturer to the point where the original driver is no longer applicable. If the installed drivers or ones downloaded from the manufacturer’s site on the web aren’t working, you’ll need to manually select the device and driver using Device Manager.

Open the Start menu and type “Device Manager”. Select the first result. The Device Manager should appear, showing you each and every component and accessory on your PC in a nested list.

Your device might appear under its specific sub-section (keyboards under “Keyboards,” webcams under “Imaging Devices,” and so on), but it’s more likely to be labelled as “Unknown Device,” either on its own or under the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” section. Right-click the device, then select “Update driver.”

Click “Browse my computer for driver software.”

On the next screen, click “Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer.”

On this screen, you’ll be lucky if you can see the driver you’ve manually installed from the included disc or the web. If not, remove the checkmark from “Show compatible hardware” to see a list of all the drivers currently installed on your machine. Click on the appropriate manufacturer in the left pane, then the correct driver on the right.

Click “Next” to manually install the driver. Your device should hopefully be detected and working now, though you may need to reboot your PC for it to start up.

Your USB Controller Might Be Experiencing Problems

A USB controller is the part of your computer’s motherboard (or sometimes the part of the PC case that connects to it) that includes the USB port and the electronics that connect it to the PC itself. These components also need driver software, though they’re almost always detected and installed automatically by Windows.

It’s less likely, but possible, that your USB controller itself could have a driver error. Try to track down the controller driver from your manufacturer (Dell/HP/Lenovo, etc. for most machines, or the manufacturer of your motherboard like GIGABYTE/MSI/ASUS if you assembled your own PC) and install it. If it’s still not working, follow the steps in the section above to select it manually.

Your USB Equipment Might Have a Physical Defect

The last and most unfortunate possibility is that there’s a physical error or defect with your equipment. You can try the usual stuff for this—use a different USB cable if you can, switch to a different USB port, do away with any hubs or extensions you might be using—but if there’s something wrong with the USB controller or device itself, your options are limited. At that point you’ll need to either replace the controller (which typically means replacing the motherboard, and often the whole machine) or the gadget. Test out the gadget on other computers to rule out the latter possibility.

If you know what you’re doing, it’s possible to replace and re-solder a defective USB port, either on your computer itself or on the device. But even that’s really only an option for desktops; laptops require basically a complete disassembly to access the USB hardware on the motherboard, which tends to void the warranty anyway.