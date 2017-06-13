How to Use Trackr to Find Your Keys, Wallet, Phone, or Anything Else

By Eric Ravenscraft on June 13th, 2017

I estimate that the average person loses their keys over seventeen times every hour. Trackr is a Bluetooth tracker that you can use to find your keys in the couch cushion, or locate your wallet if you left it behind at the bar. Here’s how to set yours up.

What Is Trackr?

Trackr is a Bluetooth-enabled device tracker that fits on your keychain or can slip in your wallet that pairs with your smartphone. Trackr comes in a few different form factors. The Trackr Bravo ($30) is roughly the size of a quarter with a loop to fit on your keychain and a single button on the front you can press to ring your phone. The Trackr Pixel ($25) is slightly smaller, comes in nine colors, and attaches to your keys, purse, or backpack with a string. The Trackr Wallet ($30) is about the size of a credit card, but slightly thicker, designed to fit in your wallet. The Trackr Wallet 2.0 ($30) is exactly the size and shape of a credit card, but is only available for pre-order at the time of writing. If you buy Trackr devices in bulk, you can get them for a decent discount. Amazon sells four Trackr Bravo devices for $80, or $20 each.

Once your Trackr is connected to your phone, you can open the Trackr app to ring it if you’re nearby. You can also see where your keys, wallet, or other missing device was last seen on a map. If you tap the speaker icon in the app, your Trackr will make a loud ringtone, helping you to find it, even if it’s stuck under the couch or left in your other pants. If you know where your keys are, but you’ve lost your phone, you can also click the button on your Trackr. This will ring your phone, showing you that it was in your hand the whole time, and making you question all your life choices up to this point.

If you’ve lost your keys and you’re not in Bluetooth range, the app on your phone will show you the last known GPS location of your device. Trackr also uses a service called Crowd Locate Network to find your stuff even if you’re not near it. Everyone who has the Trackr app installed can locate your devices if they get near it, at which point your map location will be updates. So, for example, if you left your wallet at the bar, but someone picks it up and takes it somewhere, your wallet’s location will be updated any time it gets near another Trackr user. This isn’t a guarantee, but it’s a handy fall back if you lose track of your stuff, particularly if you live in a big city where there’s a higher chance someone else might use the same app you do.

Apart from finding your keys, Trackr also offers a handy skill for the Amazon Echo that lets you find your phone with a voice command. You don’t need a Trackr device in order to use this, and the skill is free. You can read our guide here on how to set that up.

How to Set Up a Trackr

To set up your Trackr, you’ll need to install the Trackr app for Android or iOS. When you first open the app, tap “Add a New Device.”

Tap your device in the list of Trackr devices on the next screen.

Give your Trackr a name that describes the object your tracking, like “keys” or “wallet.”

Next, the app will tell you to press the button on the front of your Trackr. Click it to start the pairing process.

Place the Trackr next to your phone. The light should be blinking blue. Tap Next on your phone to pair your Trackr.

The Trackr app will take a moment to connect with your device. When it’s done, tap Next.

After your device is connected, Trackr will conduct a couple tests to make sure your device is working. First, it will test the range. To do this, hold your Trackr a few feet away from your phone and tap Test Range. After a moment, the app will tell you how far away you can get before the Trackr will disconnect. This will be affected by walls and electronics, so you may not be able to walk across the house and stay connected, but it should work when you’re relatively close by.

Next, the app will test how loud your Trackr is. Put the Trackr a few feet away from your phone and tap Ring Device. Your Trackr will emit a ringing sound. This is how loud your device will ring when you’re trying to locate it from your phone. If it works properly, the app will give you a readout of its decibel level.

After both tests, you’ll see a “Compatibility Report.” Of course, you’d assume that the Trackr device would work well and be compatible and all that, but it’s handy to have a couple tests to show you how it works and make sure that yours is working properly. Tap Done to continue.

Finally, Trackr will ask you to sign into (or create) your Trackr account. This will tie your Trackr to your account, so you’re able to locate it from other devices. Additionally, this will connect you to the Trackr Crowd Locate service, which lets other users find your devices if you’re not in range. And, likewise, allows your phone to spot any Trackrs that someone else lost.

You can repeat this process for as many Trackr devices as you need. Once your Trackr is connected, you’ll see a dotted green semi-circle at the bottom, indicating how close you are to your device (if you’re not within Bluetooth range, it will say “Searching…”), and a round speaker icon. Tap the speaker icon to ring your keys. At the top of the screen, you’ll see a map showing you the last known location of your Trackr.

You can also tap the menu button at the top right corner to see a list of any other devices that you have connected to Trackr.

Unfortunately, Trackr devices can only find your stuff as long as they’re within Bluetooth range of your phone (or another Trackr user), but that’s still more than enough to take care of those moments when you absent-mindedly forget where you left your wallet.