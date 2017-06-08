How to Refresh Your Google Play Music Library and Find Your Missing Tracks

By Eric Ravenscraft on June 8th, 2017

One of Google Play Music’s strengths, aside from the verbal workout you get from its lengthy name, is that you can upload your own music, follow podcasts, and sync all of your songs and tracks across all devices. Occasionally, however, Play Music takes a while to figure out that you’ve uploaded new songs or that there are new episodes of your favorite podcasts. Here’s how to refresh your library and find your missing tracks.

Occasionally, you might find that Google Play Music hasn’t updated your library with your music or podcasts. For example, the screenshot below was taken shortly after a podcast in my library released episode 13. However, it’s not in the list below.

To find the new episode (or any files you’re missing), head to main screen of the app and tap the three line menu icon in the top left corner.

Scroll down in the sidebar menu and tap Settings.

Under Account, scroll down and tap Refresh.

After a moment, you should see your new songs, albums, or episodes right where you expected to see them.

Most of the time, Play Music will update your library whenever something new is added, but occasionally it misses something. This handy (but out of the way) little button will fix that problem.

