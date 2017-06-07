How to Change Google Assistant to Typing Instead of Voice By Default

By Eric Ravenscraft on June 7th, 2017

Google Assistant is designed to be a conversational voice assistant, but sometimes it’s not socially acceptable to talk to your phone. If you’d rather type your requests to Assistant, you can make that the default instead.

While using your voice to talk to Google Assistant is convenient in some cases, it comes with downsides. If you’re listening to music on your phone, Assistant will interrupt it any time you try to search when it turns on the microphone. Google also starts recording you right away, even if you decide to type your search instead.

Changing your default input method to text still gives you the option to search with your voice with one extra tap (or by saying “Ok Google”), but it doesn’t assume that you want to talk to your phone every time. To do that, open up Google Assistant on your phone (must be running Marshmallow or higher) by holding down your home button. Tap the round, blue icon at the top right of the card that pops up.

In the top-right corner of the screen, tap the three button menu icon, then choose Settings.

 

Scroll down in the list and find your phone under Devices and tap on it.

At the bottom of the screen, tap on “Preferred input.”

In the window that pops up, choose Keyboard.

From now on, when you activate Google Assistant, you’ll see a screen that looks like this one.

Annoyingly, Assistant won’t automatically open the keyboard, but tap the text box and it will pop right up. Alternatively, if you’d like to use a voice command, tap the microphone on the right side of the screen. All your searches and voice commands will still work like normal, but you won’t have to interrupt your music or start recording until you’re ready.

In addition, this will not affect Assistant when you invoke it using “Ok Google”. You’ll still be able to issue hands-free voice commands by saying “Ok Google”; Assistant will only default to text if you hold the home button to activate it.

Eric Ravenscraft covers smarthome tech for How-To Geek. He's a problem solver who never learned to say no to a project. When he's not fixing things, he's cosplaying at cons, playing video games, and watching too many comic book movies. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram.

  • Published 06/7/17
DID YOU KNOW?

1976 was the year Americans began consuming more soda per year than coffee or milk.

BEST OF HOW-TO GEEK
How to Fax a Document From Your Smartphone
How to Choose the Best VPN Service for Your Needs
How to Speed Up Any Android Phone By Disabling Animations
7 Ways To Free Up Disk Space on a MacBook
How to Block Calls in Android, Manually and Automatically
Access a Mac’s Files and Screen Over the Internet with Back to My Mac
How to Send and Receive Faxes Online Without a Fax Machine or Phone Line
Avast Antivirus Was Spying On You with Adware (Until This Week)
How to Clean Up Your Messy Windows Context Menu with CCleaner
More Articles You Might Like