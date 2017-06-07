Should I Buy the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus?

By Harry Guinness on June 7th, 2017

The iPhone 7 is available in two sizes: the regular 4.7” screen iPhone 7, and the 5.5” screen iPhone 7 Plus. Both phones are available with 32GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage in Jet Black, Black, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, and Red. Let’s take a look at how each phone differs and consider which one is the right fit for you.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 7 Plus

Physical size is the most obvious difference between the two phones. The iPhone 7 is 2.64 inches wide, 5.44 inches tall by 0.28 inches deep and weighs in at 4.87 ounces. The iPhone 7 Plus is 3.07 inches wide, 6.23 inches tall by 0.29 inches deep and weighs a little more at 6.63 ounces. Neither is exactly a small phone, but the Plus is noticeably bigger.

The screens are similarly different in size. The iPhone 7 has a 4.7 inch, 1334×750 display with a resolution of 326 ppi. The iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5 inch, 1920×108 display with a resolution of 401 ppi. The screen ratios are practically identical, so everything looks the same on both phones; it’s just that it’s all a little bigger on the Plus.

To keep speed up while running the extra screen real estate, the Plus has 3GB of RAM to the regular iPhone’s 2GB.

Other than the size, the biggest difference between the two phones is the camera. The iPhone 7 has an upgraded version of the same camera that has been in iPhones for years. It’s got a 12MP sensor and an f/1.8 lens that approximates a full frame focal length of 28 mm. The Plus has the exact same camera, as well as a second one with a 12MP sensor and an f/2.8 lens that approximates a full frame focal length of 56 mm. You can read more about it here.

Finally, the extra physical space in the Plus allows for more battery capacity. Apple claims the iPhone 7 gets up to 14 hours of talk time and 10 days on standby, while the iPhone 7 Plus gets up to 21 hour of talk time and 16 days on standby.

Which Phone Is Right for You?

Both iPhones are awesome, but one will probably be a better fit for you. Let’s try work it out.

Does Size Matter?

The iPhone 7 Plus is big. Like, among the biggest phones you can buy big. And since it’s your phone, you’re going to need to carry it everywhere. If you tend to wear clothes with small pockets, or don’t carry a handbag, this could be a problem.

It also might be an issue if you have small hands. Even the regular iPhone 7 isn’t that small, so your best bet is to go down to a local Apple Store and see how each one feels in your hand.

If the Plus is too big, and it will be for some people, then the iPhone 7 is the only option.

Are You Buying it for the Camera?

If you use your iPhone’s camera a lot, the Plus is by far the better buy. The telephoto lens adds a lot of flexibility to your shooting. Portrait mode, which simulates the look of a DSLR with a wide aperture lens, is also a really great addition.

This isn’t the say that the camera on the iPhone 7 is bad, just that besides physical dimensions, the camera is where the Plus really stands out.

How Often Are You Away from a Charger?

The Plus has noticeably longer battery life. If you regularly run out of charge throughout the day, this might be the deciding factor for you. If, however, you spend most of your time at home or in the office, where you’ve got a charger handy, then you probably won’t notice the extra talk time.

Do You Do Much Work on Your Phone?

On a few occasions, I’ve written significant chunks of articles on my iPhone. It’s not the best experience, but it’s possible. If you have to read documents, respond to a lot of email, or otherwise do anything that starts to approach real work on your phone, then the Plus’s extra screen real estate offers a definite advantage.

How Much Are You Prepared to Spend?

All the iPhone 7 Plus’s extra features don’t come for nothing: the Plus costs $120 more than the regular iPhone 7 for every storage size. You can get a regular 32GB iPhone 7 for $649, but the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus costs $769. The top end, 256GB Plus will set you back $969.

If you’re on a budget and the Plus’s extra features won’t really make a difference to you, then the regular iPhone 7 is by far the better buy.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are both great phones. The Plus has a larger screen, longer battery life, and more camera options, but that comes with a massive physical footprint and a steep price increase. Pick the one that best fits your needs.