How to Disable the Microphone on Your Netgear Arlo Pro Camera

By Craig Lloyd on June 2nd, 2017

The Arlo Pro camera not only records video when it detects motion, but it can also capture audio as well. However, if that’s not a feature that you’ll really take advantage of, here’s how to disable the microphone to save just a tad bit of battery life.

Open up the Arlo app and tap on the “Settings” tab in the bottom-right corner.

Tap on “My Devices” at the top.

Select your camera from the list if you have more than one. Otherwise, just tap on the one camera.

Tap on “Audio Settings”.

Next to “Microphone”, tap on the toggle switch to turn it off if it isn’t already.

From this same screen, you can also disable the camera’s speaker, as well as change the volume of the speaker.

Keep in mind that disabling either or both will prevent you from having two-way chat abilities. And obviously, turning off the microphone will result in no audio being captured whenever video is recorded. Sometimes it’s not needed, but if you have your camera set up in a place where capturing the audio might be just as useful as video, it doesn’t hurt to keep the microphone on.