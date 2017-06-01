How to Create Facebook Statuses with Colorful Backgrounds or Large Stickers

By Harry Guinness on June 1st, 2017

If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you’ve probably noticed that statuses are starting to look a lot more… colorful. While you’ve been able to add photos, emotions and activities for a while, now you can go even further. What once would have been a regular text update might now look something like this.

Or even like this.

So let’s look at how to make your posts as big and bold.

I’m using the Facebook website for this, but the process is much the same on mobile devices. It’s also worth noting that Facebook rolls out features at a different pace to different parts of the world. If you can’t follow along, it might be because this particular feature isn’t available where you are yet.

Open Facebook and click anywhere on the Create a Post dialog box at the top of your News Feed.

You’ll see a row of colored circles appear below where it says “Write Something Here”.

These are what let you pick a colored background for your post. Select the color you want…

…and then write your message.

To use a colored background, your message has to be fairly short. If it’s longer than a few sentences, it will just go back to a normal update.

If you want to use an icon instead of a background color, click Sticker below the status dialog box. There’s no word limit.

Select the mood you want, or just use the search bar, to find an appropriate sticker. I’ve gone with Happy.

Pick the Sticker you want and it will appear above the text in your post.

If you’re not satisfied with the Stickers available, you can add more. Go back to the stickers menu.

Click the + icon in the top right to get to the Sticker Store.

Here you can find countless more Stickers to use. The vast majority of them are available for Free.

When you’re finished with your update, whether you’ve gone with a colorful background or a Sticker, just click Post to share it on your Timeline.

Facebook has always look more utilitarian than most other social networks. Things like colored backgrounds and Stickers are a nice way to add a bit of personality to your posts, and make them stand out more in other people’s news feeds.